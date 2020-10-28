© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sumter County leads the state in early voter turnout with more than 71%

By Joe Byrnes
Published October 28, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Most Sumter County Democrats voting early did so by mail -- including hundreds who took part in a golf cart caravan on Oct. 7. Photo: Joe Byrnes
Most Sumter County Democrats voting early did so by mail -- including hundreds who took part in a golf cart caravan on Oct. 7. Photo: Joe Byrnes

When it comes to voting, Sumter is beating every other county in Florida. And this year, early voting there has already exceeded the total from 2016.

Statewide, about 7 million Floridians had voted as of Wednesday morning. That's 48 percent of Florida's 14.4 million registered voters.

At least 71% of Sumter County voters have already had their say -- more than 75,000, compared to 72,336 in the last presidential election.

About 73% of Democrats voted already and 73% of Republicans.

But there are many more Republicans. They are about 57% of county voters, and the Democrats are about 24%.

Most Republicans have voted in person. Most Democrats by mail.

On Friday afternoon, President Trump held a large rally in Sumter County on the Villages polo field. At that time, county turnout was at 50 percent.

Tags
Sumter County FloridaCentral Florida Newsthe villages
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details