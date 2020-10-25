Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump assured supporters at weekend rallies that “we’re rounding the turn” on the coronavirus at the same time cases are spiking and the news broke that the vice president's top aide is now infected.

Trump also mocked his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, for raising alarms about the pandemic.

In a rally of his own Saturday, Biden told supporters that he understands the public health reasons for campaigning at a distance.

Underscoring that difference in approach, Vice President Mike Pence’s office announced he would continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.