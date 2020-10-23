© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County CARES Portal Reopens For Individual Assistance Saturday

By Talia Blake
Published October 23, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
Photo: Josh Appel @joshappel
Orange County Residents struggling financially during the pandemic can apply for assistance over the weekend. Orange County will reopen the portal for CARES Act funding tomorrow morning at 8. 

The system will allow 15,000 residents to apply for a one-time payment of $1,000.

Individuals who applied the last time the portal was open on October 12th, should expect an update on their application status by the end of the day today.

In the past, applicants flooded the system, resulting in the portal closing in less than an hour. 

For more information visit ocfl.net/OrangeCares.

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
