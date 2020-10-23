Orange County CARES Portal Reopens For Individual Assistance Saturday

Orange County Residents struggling financially during the pandemic can apply for assistance over the weekend. Orange County will reopen the portal for CARES Act funding tomorrow morning at 8.

The system will allow 15,000 residents to apply for a one-time payment of $1,000.

Individuals who applied the last time the portal was open on October 12th, should expect an update on their application status by the end of the day today.

In the past, applicants flooded the system, resulting in the portal closing in less than an hour.

For more information visit ocfl.net/OrangeCares.