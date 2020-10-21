© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Trump plans rally in The Villages on Friday

By Joe Byrnes
Published October 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT
A campaign rally with Vice President Mike Pence in The Villages on Oct. 9 was marked by little social distancing and spotty mask wearing. Photo: Joe Byrnes
President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in The Villages on Friday afternoon.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at The Villages Polo Club. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Trump held a rally in nearby Ocala last Friday. About a week earlier, Vice President Mike Pence spoke in The Villages.

If this event is similar, it will fly in face of coronavirus safety precautions.

Sumter County, where most of the retirement community sits, may be America's oldest county. More than half its residents are over 65. 

For months, state and local officials have stressed the importance of social distancing, using face coverings and avoiding large crowds, especially for that vulnerable age group. 

And so far the community of about 130,000 has avoided the high positivity rates seen in other parts of Florida.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
