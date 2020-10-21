Trump plans rally in The Villages on Friday

President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign rally in The Villages on Friday afternoon.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at The Villages Polo Club. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Trump held a rally in nearby Ocala last Friday. About a week earlier, Vice President Mike Pence spoke in The Villages.

If this event is similar, it will fly in face of coronavirus safety precautions.

Sumter County, where most of the retirement community sits, may be America's oldest county. More than half its residents are over 65.

For months, state and local officials have stressed the importance of social distancing, using face coverings and avoiding large crowds, especially for that vulnerable age group.

And so far the community of about 130,000 has avoided the high positivity rates seen in other parts of Florida.