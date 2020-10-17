© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida felon purge would be too late for this election

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 17, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT
Photo: Michael Heuss
Photo: Michael Heuss

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The agency that oversees Florida's elections says it will soon send a list of felons who remain ineligible to vote to the counties for a possible purge.

The Florida Secretary of State’s memo drew sharp criticism from voting rights groups Friday.

They called it an attempt by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to create confusion before the Nov. 3 election.

The state says it is simply informing counties they will soon be notified of which felons have not paid their required fines and remain ineligible to vote.

The counties would still have to notify the impacted voters, a process that would take about two months.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details