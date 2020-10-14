© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Puerto Rican Vote Has Power: Hispanic Leaders Rally in Kissimmee Weeks Before Election

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
Photo: Ana Toledo
Photo: Ana Toledo

Hispanic Democratic leaders called on Puerto Ricans to vote for Vice President Joe Biden during the general election at an event in Kissimmee today. They said it was a matter of integrity.

Cesar Ramirez is a husband and father, a small business owner and a veteran. He's also the president of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida. And he says he’s voting Biden-Harris this election. 

Ramirez says Trump does not appreciate the Hispanic community, keeping aid from Puerto Ricans when they need it, but then offering money when he wants their vote.

“We are not fools. We are not uneducated. Plenty of judges, doctors, surgeons, inventors, entrepreneurs, millionaires, billionaires who are Latino who are not going to vote for this president. Why? Simply for disrespect.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Puerto-rican-voter-.wav"][/audio]

Sgt. First Class Paul Cruz also called on Latinos to vote Biden-Harris this election.

[caption id="attachment_166573" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

hispanic--400x300.jpg

Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

Cruz is a father and husband who lost his job with the government after the pandemic, but he says it’s Trump’s disdain for veterans that lost him his vote. 

“Donald Trump disrespected the military. As a veteran, I can tell you that is one of the most hurtful things I've ever experienced in my life hearing the commander and chief speak that way about veterans. Suckers. Losers. He said those words. He said it many times about Sen. John McCain and about many other people.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/13005_BORIQUA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Biden held a campaign event in South Florida yesterday. Trump will return to Central Florida for a second time this week on Saturday. 
If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
