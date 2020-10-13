© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Villages seeks to add non-age-restricted housing in Villages of West Lake

By Joe Byrnes
Published October 13, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT
villagessign
Social life in The Villages has largely been shut down since mid-March. Photo: Joe Byrnes

The Villages is asking Leesburg to allow housing for younger residents in areas on either side of the Florida Turnpike.

The City Commission advanced the measure Monday night. A public hearing is planned for Dec. 14.

Under current rules, the Villages of West Lake is restricted to residents 55 and older, like the rest of the sprawling retirement community.

The changes would allow non-age-restricted housing in a Community Support District intended for employees and their families.

The Villages continues to expand southward in Lake and Sumter counties.

Despite objections from some residents, it is pursuing other changes, too, like adding an apartment complex and putting second-story apartments at the town squares.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
