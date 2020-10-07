© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Senate To Contract With Tampa General Hospital For COVID-19 Safety Plan

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 7, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT
Photo: Adam Niescioruk

The Florida Senate is enlisting help to keep its members and staff safe from coronavirus. 

Before the Florida Senate returns to Tallahassee for an organizational session in November, it aims to have a plan in place to keep senators safe from COVID-19. Incoming senate president, Republican Wilton Simpson, sent a memo out yesterday saying the legislative body will contract with Tampa General Hospital to draw up that plan. Simpson’s memo says Tampa General “will help us develop educational information for senators and staff on practical, actionable infection prevention steps.” A spokesperson for the Senate president’s office hasn’t responded to WFSU’s inquiry as to whether a price tag has been determined for the contract. The team at Tampa General has worked with professional hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Aquarium, among other groups, to develop protocols. Senate leadership says it is collaborating with its House counterparts on coordinating safety efforts. The Florida legislature’s organizational session will begin November 17.

coronaviruselections2020Central Florida News
