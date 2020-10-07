Demings, Soto Say They Understand Vice President Biden's Health Concerns Over Miami Debate

Congresswoman Val Demings and Congressman Darren Soto's comments came at the opening of the Biden-Harris campaign office off I-Drive in Orlando today.

The second presidential debate is scheduled to take place in Miami next Thursday, but Biden has called for it to be canceled if Trump tests positive for coronavirus.

Demings said she can understand. She says the president and his team don’t seem to believe the science behind COVID-19.

“Whose team I believe is at number 17 now for White House staffers that have contracted the virus. Someone who did not take the virus seriously. Someone who said it would be over by Memorial Day. I think we are well on the other side of that.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/val-clip-.wav"][/audio]

Still, Soto said he hopes the debate isn’t canceled for voters who are still making up their minds just weeks before the election.

“In separate rooms perhaps. And for America's sake to generously use the mute button to avoid the cluster that happened last time.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/13020_DEMS_DANIELLE-1.wav"][/audio]

In a tweet, Trump said he is looking forward to the debate next Thursday.

Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus last Thursday, spent the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and has since been released to the White House to recover.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.