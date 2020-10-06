Fishkind Conversations: A Raise In Florida's Minimum Wage?

One of the issues facing Florida voters on November 3rd is whether to raise the state’s minimum wage.

Amendment 2 would boost the hourly minimum wage from $8.56 to $10 next September, and then bump it up by an additional dollar per year until it reaches $15 dollars an hour by 2026.

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the outcome of raising the minimum wage is a mixed bag…but he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that, all things considered, he thinks it’s a good move for Florida.

