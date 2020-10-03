Horntail snails join pythons and lionfish as a Florida pest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is known for fighting invasive species. The state encourages people to kill lionfish, iguanas and pythons.

But now there's a new non-native critter to worry about — the horntail snail.

The gastropod that's a pest in India for it's voracious consumption of farm products was found in Miami in August.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a warning about the snail this week. It said it's the first time the snail has been found in the United States.

The dime-sized snail eats hundreds of plants and reproduces rapidly.