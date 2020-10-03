© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Horntail snails join pythons and lionfish as a Florida pest

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 3, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Photo: Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is known for fighting invasive species. The state encourages people to kill lionfish, iguanas and pythons.

But now there's a new non-native critter to worry about — the horntail snail.

The gastropod that's a pest in India for it's voracious consumption of farm products was found in Miami in August.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a warning about the snail this week. It said it's the first time the snail has been found in the United States.

The dime-sized snail eats hundreds of plants and reproduces rapidly.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details