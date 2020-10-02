Arts Community Partners With Orlando Science Center Ahead Of Pompeii Exhibit

A red-hot partnership between the arts and sciences has erupted in Central Florida ahead of a blockbuster upcoming exhibit at the Orlando Science Center.

The “Pompeii: The Immortal City” exhibit comes to the science center October 26th for its last appearance in the United States.

Orlando Science Center's Jeff Stanford tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston about the local arts community's involvement and the Pompeii exhibit.

Find more information on the “Pompeii: The Immortal City” exhibit at the Orlando Science Center's website.