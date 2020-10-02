© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arts Community Partners With Orlando Science Center Ahead Of Pompeii Exhibit

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 2, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
Image of volcano at the East End Market courtesy of Orlando Science Center. The volcano "erupts" every ten minutes through October 4th.
Image of volcano at the East End Market courtesy of Orlando Science Center. The volcano "erupts" every ten minutes through October 4th.

A red-hot partnership between the arts and sciences has erupted in Central Florida ahead of a blockbuster upcoming exhibit at the Orlando Science Center.

The “Pompeii: The Immortal City” exhibit comes to the science center October 26th for its last appearance in the United States.

Orlando Science Center's Jeff Stanford tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston about the local arts community's involvement and the Pompeii exhibit.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information on the “Pompeii: The Immortal City” exhibit at the Orlando Science Center's website.

Tags
PompeiiCentral Florida NewsOrlando Science Center
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details