© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bloomberg Commits $4 Million To Joe Biden's On-The-Ground Campaigning

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 29, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT
Photo: AP
AP
/
Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a campaign office last month with "Mike will get it done" displayed on the wall behind him.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is giving a boost to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his push to win the presidential race in Florida.
Bloomberg told the Miami Herald he will give $4 million dollars to voter registration and canvassing groups stalled by the pandemic. The money will expand operations for organizations that target Black and Hispanic voters. Political strategists say these campaigning efforts will make up for Biden’s lack of face-to-face campaigning in the nation’s largest swing state.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details