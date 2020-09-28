Counties Make Changes To Business Rules After Governor's Latest Order

Restaurants in Florida can now operate at a minimum 50 percent capacity. That’s under a new executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday.

"And then if the local restricts within 50 and 100, they gotta provide the justification and they’ve got to identify what the costs are involved with doing that are. And I think that that’s important. This is a very difficult industry to succeed in." Around the state, bars, nightclubs, comedy clubs and banquet halls may reopen. But each county can keep certain restrictions. Palm Beach County says it will allow hookah, cigar and other smoking bars to reopen. Broward County bars cannot serve alcohol at the counter. And on-site dining is prohibited between 11 pm and 5 am. Restaurants may resume live performances. In Miami-Dade County, restaurants can reach 100 percent capacity by including outdoor service. No more than six people can sit at any table. And its curfew remains in effect from 11 pm to 6 am. Temporary hotel rooms are still available in Miami-Dade for anyone who needs to isolate and may have been exposed to the coronavirus or has tested positive for COVID-19.