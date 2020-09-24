© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Manager shot during Florida Walmart robbery

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 24, 2020 at 3:06 AM EDT
Photo: Fabio Bracht
Photo: Fabio Bracht

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A manager at a Florida Walmart was shot and wounded during a robbery, and police say they're still looking for the two suspects. News outlets report that the shooting occurred Tuesday night at a Bradenton store.

Two men entered the Walmart Tuesday night and demanded money, but Manatee County deputies say a manager refused. One of the men pointed a gun at the manager’s head, and the manager continued to refuse.

Officials say the men tried to leave the store, and the manager followed.

The armed robber fell and shot the approaching manager in the leg. Sheriff’s office investigators say the men involved in the Walmart robbery appear to be connected to two other robberies.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details