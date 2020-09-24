© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida wildlife refuge to take 30 former circus elephants

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 24, 2020 at 3:01 AM EDT
Photo: Hu Chen
Photo: Hu Chen

YULEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida wildlife sanctuary is building a new 2,500-acre home for former circus elephants.

The White Oak Conservation Center announced Wednesday that it's expecting to welcome 30 Asian elephants starting next year.

The pachyderms are coming from the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County.

Most of the animals previously traveled with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus until they were retired in 2016. The elephants will have access to nine interlinked areas that will include a variety of vegetation and habitat types, such as wetlands, meadows and woods, a news release said.

The center is constructing eleven waterholes and three barns equipped with veterinary equipment.

Tags
elephantCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details