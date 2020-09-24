AdventHealth Centra Care Doubles Its Rapid Coronavirus Testing Capacity Ahead of Flu Season

The flu and coronavirus have the same symptoms. Testing is the only way to distinguish between the two in patients.





Medical Director Dr. Tim Hendrix says patients will be able to make an appointment online and get tested for coronavirus the same day.

“The company says that it’s 96 percent accurate if done within that first five days of symptoms. So the period of time when you have the highest amount of virus that you’re shedding.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/13001_RAPID_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Hendrix says if patients get a negative result but still have symptoms of COVID-19, it’s recommended they get the PCR coronavirus test to confirm the diagnosis.

He says they’ve already diagnosed about 18,000 people with coronavirus in the area since mid-March using these tests.

“So, where there were limitations of course previous with the number of patients we could see, we’ve doubled that capacity throughout the system and you should be able to get in the same day with a reservation for COVID testing.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/13006_RAPID_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Hendrix says unless there is a surge in cases, or demand for the rapid tests from nursing homes, there shouldn't be long lines like before.

He said most results are available in 15 to 20 minutes.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.