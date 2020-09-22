© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In battleground states, Catholics are a pivotal swing vote

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 22, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
Photo: James Coleman
Photo: James Coleman

For decades, Roman Catholic voters have been a pivotal swing vote in U.S. presidential elections.

Nearly every time, a majority of them have backed the winner — whether Republican or Democrat.

How they vote in key battleground states this year could well decide the outcome, and both campaigns are targeting them with fervent appeals to vote based on their faith.

Advocates for President Donald Trump say a faithful Catholic cannot vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden because he supports abortion rights. Critics of Trump say he is too divisive and callous to merit the vote of any faithful Catholic.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details