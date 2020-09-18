© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Official rips critics for attack on daughter with COVID-19

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 18, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
Photo: CDC @cdc
Photo: CDC @cdc

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county commissioner is firing back at an anti-mask critic's social media response to her announcement that her 19-year-old daughter was treated for COVID-19.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay went public with her daughter's diagnosis at Tuesday's meeting.

Boca Raton resident Rachel Eade then posted pictures and videos taken from the daughter's Instagram account, showing her getting a tattoo and having fun with friends.

She says it speaks to McKinlay's hypocrisy in pushing coronavirus safety precautions on the public while letting her daughter defy them. McKinlay says Eade's assumptions are wrong, adding that the “hate in this community is absurd."

coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
