© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's biggest counties move toward fully reopening

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 13, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT
Photo: Mike Petrucci
Photo: Mike Petrucci

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is moving closer to fully reopening from its coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Miami-Dade and Broward counties will move into Phase 2 of the economic recovery program on Monday.

This will allow those counties’ schools to resume on-campus teaching, although that will not happen immediately.

They will join the rest of the state by allowing more indoor entertainment centers to open at 50% capacity with mandatory masks.

Not all venues will reopen immediately. Miami-Dade said bars and nightclubs will not reopen. Broward will announce its plans later.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details