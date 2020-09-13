© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bloomberg to spend at least $100M to help Biden in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 13, 2020 at 5:23 AM EDT
Photo: rupixen.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least $100 million to help Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

Bloomberg’s spending reflects Democrats’ concerns about the tight race in a state that's a priority for President Donald Trump.

A victory for Biden in Florida would significantly complicate Trump’s path to reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure a second term.

The billionaire Bloomberg launched his own campaign for the Democratic nomination late last year amid worries about the strength of Biden’s campaign. Bloomberg dropped out in March and endorsed Biden.

