As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again.

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 7, 2020 at 1:29 AM EDT
Photo: Radovan
Photo: Radovan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As the number of coronavirus cases fall in the U.S., governors in hard-hit states are rethinking lockdown orders on bars.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's looking at reopening bars and nightclubs that have been closed in his state since June.

The rate of positive cases in Texas is also falling close to levels that Gov. Greg Abbott says could allow bars to reopen again.

Experts say the high risks of bars are clear months into a pandemic that has led to 6 million infections in the U.S.

Even in recent weeks, new outbreaks tied to college students returning to campuses have resulted in bars shutting down again from Alabama to Iowa.

