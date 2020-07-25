Florida Reports More Than 12,000 New Coronavirus Cases on Saturday, 124 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths

There have been 414,511 coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,199 new coronavirus cases and 124 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state on Saturday.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Florida since mid-March to 414,511 and the death toll to 5,894 people. More than 23,700 people have been hospitalized in the state so far.

Orange County leads Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases at 26,559 positive tests. More than 700 people have been hospitalized in the county and 173 people have died.

Elsewhere in Central Florida the rundown so far is:

Osceola County: 7,407 cases, 298 hospitalizations, 51 deaths

Seminole County: 5,969 cases, 331 hospitalizations, 65 deaths

Volusia County: 6,133 cases, 441 hospitalizations, 97 deaths

Brevard County: 4,898 cases, 342 hospitalizations, 64 deaths

Lake County: 3,988 cases, 183 hospitalizations, 38 deaths

Sumter County: 968 cases, 137 hospitalizations, 25 deaths