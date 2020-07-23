© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Animals, caretakers at Disney theme park getting TV show

By WMFE Staff
Published July 23, 2020 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo: Zoey Salter
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The lions, kangaroos and elephants at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom are ready for their closeups.

Disney officials said this week that a new television show about the residents and caretakers at the animal-themed park in Florida is being produced by National Geographic.

It will start streaming this fall on Disney+. “The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the animal care and veterinarian facilities at the theme park resort.

Disney owns the theme park and the streaming service. The television and media arm of National Geographic is a joint venture between Disney and the National Geographic Society.

Central Florida NewsDisneyanimal kingdomEnvironment
