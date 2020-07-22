© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF RESTORES Offers Free Counseling Sessions for Health Care Workers, First Responders

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 22, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT
Photo: Taylor Hernandez

UCF RESTORES is providing free, one-on-one telehealth counseling sessions to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hour-long counseling sessions with a trained mental health professional are available to health care workers and first responders. 

UCF RESTORES Director Dr. Deborah Beidel says the goal is for each person to leave therapy with a plan to help manage their stress levels.

“Drawing on the strength that they have, the resources that they have, the coping skills that we can help them with or that they will have. And giving them something very personal that they can then go and take and use in their daily life.”

Beidel says patients will receive a follow-up call two weeks after their appointment to check on their progress.

“So if people think that they would like to continue with therapy, they can talk to the consultants, the mental health clinician that they spoke to about setting something up. And if for some reason Restores is not the right place for them, we’ll help them find another way.”

Beidel says evening sessions are available. Appointments can be made by calling the UCF RESTORES Hotline from 9 until 5, Monday through Friday. That number is 407-823-1657.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
