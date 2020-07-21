© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Does Mars Sound Like? NASA Is Sending A Microphone To The Red Planet

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 21, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
NASA's SuperCam get installed on the Mars Perseverance Rover. Photo: NASA / Los Alamos National Laboratory
NASA's SuperCam get installed on the Mars Perseverance Rover. Photo: NASA / Los Alamos National Laboratory

The next Mars rover will have something no other Mars rover has ever had – a microphone. When the Mars Perseverance rover lands next February, scientists will get the chance to hear the red planet. But the microphone will also help scientists see what the planet is made out of. This week, a conversation with Roger Wiens, Principal Investigator Mars 2020 SuperCam.

Then, the NEOWISE comet is making quite the appearance. We’ll talk with our panel of expert scientists about how to see this cosmic phenomenon with just a set of binoculars -- and why scientists get excited by a comet’s gas trail.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details