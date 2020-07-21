What Does Mars Sound Like? NASA Is Sending A Microphone To The Red Planet

The next Mars rover will have something no other Mars rover has ever had – a microphone. When the Mars Perseverance rover lands next February, scientists will get the chance to hear the red planet. But the microphone will also help scientists see what the planet is made out of. This week, a conversation with Roger Wiens, Principal Investigator Mars 2020 SuperCam.

Then, the NEOWISE comet is making quite the appearance. We’ll talk with our panel of expert scientists about how to see this cosmic phenomenon with just a set of binoculars -- and why scientists get excited by a comet’s gas trail.