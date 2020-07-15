© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police Union Says It Pulled Endorsement for Sheriff John Mina After Disciplinary Changes, Mina Says He Can Accept That

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 15, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT
John Mina. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A police union that pulled its endorsement for Sheriff John Mina in the upcoming election explains the decision was based on recent changes to disciplinary policy.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93 voted to rescind its endorsement of Sheriff John Mina citing mounting concern over his decisions as sheriff. 

In a statement, FOP president Jeff Stinson said these included not fulfilling a campaign promise to raise wages and making changes to disciplinary policy without the group's consent. 

In his response, Mina said he valued and respected his deputies, but he was also accountable to the voters who had elected him to keep them safe. 

Mina who put a duty-to-intervene policy in place after the death of George Floyd said if this was the reason the union pulled its support of him, he could accept that.  

He will run as a Democrat in the August 18th primary against Joe Lopez, Darryl Sheppard, Andrew Darling and Eric McIntyre. 

Tags
George Floydracismpolice violenceSay His NameSay Her NameCentral Florida NewsPolice BrutalityBlack Lives Matter
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details