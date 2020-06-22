© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Pride Withdraws From NWSL Challenge Cup After Players Test Positive For COVID-19

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 22, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
The Orlando Pride is withdrawing from the NWSL Challenge Cup after some of the team’s players and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Orlando Sentinel reports six players and four staff tested positive for the virus. 

In a statement, team doctor Daryl Osbahr  said it was a difficult and disappointing decision to withdraw. 

He said the protocols and timeline for contact tracing make it “logistically impossible” to participate in the Challenge cup in Utah. 

Players and staff are receiving medical attention and will be quarantined for 14 days. The team’s training facility in Seminole County has been closed and will be cleaned and sterilized. 

 

Matthew Peddie
