Off-duty Florida wildlife officer found fatally shot

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Florida wildlife officer has been found fatally shot.





Florida Wildlife Conservation officer Julian Keen Jr. was found fatally shot early Sunday in rural Hendry County.

Authorities say three suspects are in custody.





The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement provided no other details.

The 30-year-old Keen grew up in LaBelle, Florida in Hendry County, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.The Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association says in a Facebook post that Keen would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.