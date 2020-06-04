Have You Protested In Central Florida Over George Floyd's Death? Tell Us Why

The death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25 has sparked demonstrations across the country, including Central Florida.

Residents have spilled onto the streets to protest his death. While the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, a curfew has been put in place in Orange County after properties were damaged, and police have used chemical agents to disperse protesters and made arrests.

Have the developments over the last week caused you to voice your opinions and concerns in public? Have you been among the protesters, and what message do you want to send to law enforcement and others?

Tell us in the form below, and we will post select comments on wmfe.org. And tell us if you would like to be contacted for an on-air story on 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV.