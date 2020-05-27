© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Here's What Might Happen to Empty Lucky's Market, Earth Fare Grocery Stores in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 27, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
Photo: Leonie Wise
Photo: Leonie Wise

Southeastern Grocers says it has purchased eight former Lucky’s Market and Earth Fare grocery stores in Florida. The company plans to turn those locations into Winn-Dixies by the end of the year.

[embed]https://www.wmfe.org/the-rise-and-fall-of-luckys-market/143297[/embed]

In Central Florida three Winn-Dixie stores will open their doors to the public in Lake Mary, Melbourne and Viera.

In a statement, Southeastern Grocers’ CEO Anthony Hucker said Winn-Dixie was "deeply rooted in Florida, and we are proud to expand our footprint and enhance our presence throughout the state."

"In addition to our new store that we opened earlier this year, we look forward to introducing eight more new appealing stores with fresh, quality products at the right price to deliver a shopping experience our associates, customers and communities can always count on," Hucker said.

Winn-Dixie says it will offer positions to Lucky’s Market and Earth Fare employees who were laid off when their stores closed.

The eight new stores will be located at:


  • 8855 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL

  • U.S. 41 & Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL

  • 1459 N.W. 23rd Ave., Gainesville, FL

  • 11799 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

  • 11525 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch, FL

  • West Mary Blvd., Lake Mary, FL

  • 3170 W. Haven Ave., Melbourne, FL

  • 5410 Murrell Road, Viera, FL

Lucky’s Market and Earth Fare declared bankruptcy last spring. Lucky’s Market had been in Florida since 2014. Loyal customers enjoyed the store's organic produce and ‘sip and stroll'.

coronavirus grocery store Winn-Dixie Southeastern Grocers Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
