AdventHealth Says Some Of Its Coronavirus Test Results Are Unreliable, More Than 25,000 People In Central Florida Need To Get Retested

AdventHealth says some of its coronavirus test results are unreliable and more than 25,000 people in Central Florida will need to be retested.

In a statement, AdventHealth says the unreliable results stem from a third-party lab contracted to process the tests.

The lab “created unacceptable delays and we do not have confidence in the reliability of its tests,” the statement reads. AdventHealth is no longer doing business with the lab.

The statement did not provide the lab’s name.

The hospital system says the more than 25,000 people who have been affected by this change will be notified by letter or phone call.

These people fall into two broad groups: those who have received unreliable test results from the lab and those who have been awaiting results. The pending results will not arrive, since those tests have been canceled.

AdventHealth says everyone affected should be retested.

Both positive and negative test results could be inaccurate. Anyone who received a negative test result but has COVID-19 symptoms should seek immediate medical care.

Lauren Luna is a spokesperson for a state-run test site in Orange County. She says their site-along with the state’s seven other test sites-don’t use the same lab.

“So that’s really great news for our site. We don’t use the same site. And we’re good to go.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, more than 630,000 people have been tested throughout the state as of Saturday.

If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clip above.

AdventHealth is a WMFE sponsor.