Covering Space: Correspondent Peter King Ready To Report Human Launches Once More

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 12, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
CBS radio correspondent Peter King reporting from the restored Apollo mission control. Photo: Peter King
For the past 25 years, CBS radio correspondent Peter King has covered human launches from Florida -- including the last Space Shuttle launch in 2011.

Later this month, SpaceX will launch two NASA astronauts atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It will be the first human launch in nearly a decade. We’ll talk with Peter about his experience covering astronaut launches from Kennedy Space Center.

Then, the James Webb Space Telescope is behind schedule and over budget. A listener asks just how much longer can other space-based telescopes like Hubble last as we wait for the next generation to come online? We’ll put that question to our panel of experts on this weeks “I’d Like to Know” segment.”

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
