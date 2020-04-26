© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Star Football Player Shot And Killed In Florida

By WMFE Staff
Published April 26, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
Dexter Rentz in a photo from October 2017, when he was selected as the defensive player of the week by the Orlando Touchdown Club. Photo: Ocoee High School twitter page
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a high school football star was fatally shot late Saturday night.

Orlando Police say Dexter Rentz Jr. was the only one killed when four people were shot in a crime called in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m.

The Ocoee High School student had signed to be a wide receiver with the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

As a sophomore in 2017, he set a state record when he intercepted five passes in a single game.

In a radio interview last year, he said his goal was to grow as a leader and help other "young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”

Dexter Rentz Jr.Central Florida News
