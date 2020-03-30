© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
CONVERSATIONS: Orange County Schools Roll Out Distance Learning Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By Amy Green
Published March 30, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
Across Orange County students will return to their schoolwork Monday -- from home. 

Schools are closed until April 15 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the past two weeks students have been on spring break, and teachers were given a week to put together new lesson plans.

Today they'll put those plans into action. 90.7's Amy Green talked with Robert Prater, dean at Oak Hill Elementary, about how they're doing it.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
