Puerto Rico Governor To Trump: Don't Leave Us Out Of Coronavirus Stimulus

Puerto Rico’s governor is urging President Donald Trump not to leave out the island territory as Congress works on a federal stimulus package in response to COVID-19.

The governor sent a letter to the president asking that the measure contain language included in a House bill approved in December.

That bill provided more than $4 billion for Puerto Rico after a series of earthquakes damaged homes, roads and infrastructure.

The governor also asked for $1 billion for food assistance and that any relief for the tourism industry include Puerto Rico.

Fewer than 10 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Puerto Rico.