Puerto Rico Governor To Trump: Don't Leave Us Out Of Coronavirus Stimulus

By Amy Green
Published March 20, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
Puerto Rico’s governor is urging President Donald Trump not to leave out the island territory as Congress works on a federal stimulus package in response to COVID-19. 

The governor sent a letter to the president asking that the measure contain language included in a House bill approved in December. 

That bill provided more than $4 billion for Puerto Rico after a series of earthquakes damaged homes, roads and infrastructure. 

The governor also asked for $1 billion for food assistance and that any relief for the tourism industry include Puerto Rico. 

Fewer than 10 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Puerto Rico.  

 

coronavirus Central Florida News Health
Amy Green
