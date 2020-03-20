© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 66 days, Florida goes from optimism to uncertainty

By WMFE Staff
Published March 20, 2020 at 2:42 AM EDT
Photo: Kelly Sikkema @kellysikkema
Photo: Kelly Sikkema @kellysikkema

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature ended its annual session with an air of uncertainty.

The mood Thursday was a far cry from the optimism lawmakers had 66 days earlier when they arrived in Tallahassee.

The House and Senate unanimously approved the state's $93.2 billion budget on Thursday, six days after they were originally scheduled to go home.

Other bills passed during the session include measures restricting abortion, raising teacher salaries and fighting algae.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details