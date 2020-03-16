More than 930 Summer BreakSpots Open in Florida, Provide Students with Breakfast and Lunch While School's Out

Florida K through 12 students can get free breakfast and lunch at more than 930 sites statewide while school is out for the next two weeks because of coronavirus.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried activated the Summer BreakSpot program over the weekend.

Summer BreakSpots provide free breakfast and lunch to students who would normally be served by free and reduced lunch programs.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida operates 100 of the sites at daycares, libraries, and Spring Break Camps.

Vice President of Development Greg Higgerson says the sites will open at schools first and then Second Harvest is ready to serve meals at the community centers if needed.

“People can literally drive up and get the meals that their kids would be needing or would normally be getting at school. So, that’s a great way to reach kids especially if they’re out of school and being quarantined.”





With recent donations from Walt Disney World Resort, he says they’re also prepared to serve hot meals to families at soup kitchens and shelters.

“Walt Disney World was able to donate two truckloads of what we call prepared and perishable foods. So, these are foods that were in the kitchens of their onsite meal providers throughout Disney property.”

Higgerson says since last Friday there’s been a 60 percent jump in use of the Second Harvest online food pantry locator tool.

To find a BreakSpot near you, click on the link.



If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clip above.