NPR’s TED Radio Hour examines big questions with the help of the world’s greatest thinkers. After 7 years, the show is getting a new host. 90.7's Talia Blake caught up with the new host, Manoush Zomorodi, ahead of the season’s premiere this week.

The TED Radio Hour is on at 2 p.m. Sundays on WMFE and WMFV.

