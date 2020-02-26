Memorial To Honor Life Of LGBTQ Advocate Terry DeCarlo

The City of Orlando is honoring the life of LGBTQ advocate Terry DeCarlo on Wednesday.

DeCarlo was known for helping the Orlando community recover after the Pulse mass shooting in 2016. He was director of The Center, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, at the time of the shooting at the gay nightclub that left 49 dead and the community reeling.

DeCarlo died last month after battling face and neck cancer. He was 56.

A memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The Abbey in downtown Orlando. The event will feature testimonies from Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan.