"Extreme Weather" Delays SpaceX Starlink Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 21, 2020 at 7:14 AM EST
Archived photo of SpaceX's Starlink satellites before launch. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX is delaying the launch of another batch of 60 internet satellites. It’s part of the company's effort to create a global network of broadband access called Starlink. The company plans to launch thousands of these Starlink satellites to provide internet service worldwide.

SpaceX test-fired the Falcon 9’s engines over the weekend ahead of the launch. The company said extreme weather at the rocket’s recovery site is delaying the launch. SpaceX routinely lands the first stage booster of the rocket to re-use it, lowering the cost of space launches.

According to the 45th Space Wing, SpaceX will attempt to launch the satellites Friday from Cape Canaveral.

There are more than 100 of these satellites in orbit so far. Previous fleets of these tiny satellites have drawn criticism from astronomers. The streaks from the satellites’ orbits can be seen in astronomical observations.

SpaceX said it provides tracking data so astronomers can better prepare for fly-overs. On a previous Starlink launch, the company tested an experimental darkening treatment to mitigate any interference with ground-based telescopes.

