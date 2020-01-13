© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Artists Will Raise Money for Wildlife Relief and Firefighting Efforts in South Australia

By Danielle Prieur
Published January 13, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST
Australia wildfires destroyed almost half the koala species in Kangaroo Island. Photo: NPR News
Australia wildfires destroyed almost half the koala species in Kangaroo Island. Photo: NPR News

Orlando artists are coming together Tuesday to raise money to support wildfire relief efforts in Southern Australia. The efforts are being spearheaded by comedian Jon Bennett.

Bennett, a regular at Orlando Fringe, is originally from Kangaroo Island. A third of the island was destroyed in the fires. 

He says money from the show featuring Orlando Fringe favorites Bikini Kate Thayer, DK Reinemer, and Rauce Padgett will go toward firefighting and wildlife rescue efforts.

“A bunch of my extended family have lost their homes and their farms as well. It’s been very difficult and that’s why I put this on. I was feeling very helpless and this is the one thing I can do from over here.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/fire-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

He says the review is also part of a larger global arts effort to raise money for victims and their families.

saving-australia-283x400.jpg

“I think it’s quite interesting that we’ve cut all our arts funding. And now the artists are coming out to raise money to help our country. Which is a beautiful thing and also a very depressing thing at the same time.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/13002_AUSTRALIA_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Bennett says people can buy a ticket at the door or go online to the Australia is Burning Fundraiser Facebook page to donate to a New South Wales charity. 

Hardly Working Promotions LLC will match the first $500 dollars that are raised.

More than one billion animals have died in the fires that have destroyed thousands of homes, according to estimates from University of Sydney Ecology professor Chris Dickman. 

The fires have killed more than two dozen people.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clips above.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details