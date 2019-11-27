Road Congestion Around Orlando International Airport is Already Picking up Ahead of Thanksgiving

More than 1.75 million passengers are expected to use Orlando International Airport for their Thanksgiving holiday travel this year.

Director of Operations Marquez Griffin says the airport is already seeing an increase in road traffic around the terminals.

“We do have two free cell lots. Basically areas where you can wait free of charge until your party is ready for pickup. We do have one at the north, one at the south. We have restroom options.”

Griffin says the airport also has public parking available at their A, B and C garages.





He says the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has been working with TSA, CBP and local law enforcement to make sure they’re fully staffed.

"Our west checkpoint which is the TSA’s single busiest checkpoint in the country-we’ve expanded that to seventeen operational lanes just to add some capacity to assist with the flow through the checkpoint, the security checkpoint."

TSA recommends people arrive at least two hours before their scheduled flight if it's domestic-and three hours ahead of international flights.

For other tips on the items that can be taken through security, click on the link.

