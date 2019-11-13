Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $3.9 Million Grant to Orlando Melbourne International Airport

Orlando Melbourne International Airport is getting a $3.9 million grant to improve infrastructure.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement at the airport on Wednesday.

The money from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will be used to build taxiways and airport aprons where aircraft are parked and loaded.

It will also fund the extension of an access road and water and sewer improvements around the airport.

Governor Ron DeSantis says the project will create some 500 jobs.

And he says the infrastructure improvements will attract more aerospace and manufacturing companies to the airport.

"So there’s going to be the need for skilled labor and engineering and everything in between. And we think that that’s really really good. We consider this to be the Silicon Valley of space and we want to continue with that."

The airport’s executive director Greg Donovan says these companies will employ highly skilled workers in Brevard County.

“Helping us with building the infrastructure to allow these companies to come here will be a lasting impression on families for years and years to come. We’re talking about jobs that are going to be here for a long time. And it allows families to do incredible things in our community.”

The airport is already home to companies like Northrop Grumman and Harris Corporation.

