U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Announces $20 Million Infrastructure Grant to Orange County

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 12, 2019 at 9:32 AM EST
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao was in town to announce BUILD grant recipients. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Some $62 million is on the way for better transportation infrastructure in Florida.  

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Governor Ron DeSantis were in Orlando on Tuesday to announce Orange County is getting a third of the money. 

The $20 million grant will go toward more bike paths, pedestrian walkways and autonomous vehicle lanes in Lake Nona.

Chao says the money will also fund a public transportation hub at Lake Nona Town Center and a footbridge over Lake Nona Boulevard.

“Now among other key benefits, this innovative project will reduce congestion, improve air quality, and increase road safety.”

She says two other Florida cities-Jacksonville and Miami-also got grants for similar projects. 

Governor Ron DeSantis says this federal investment will actually save local taxpayers money.

“When you have a lack of mobility, when you have congestion plaguing metropolitan areas. That costs money because it costs productivity, it costs time, it costs effort.”

The funding comes as Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings pushes to add a penny sales tax for transportation to the 2020 ballot.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
