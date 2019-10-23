BLUEPRINT 2.0 to Offer Vocational Training, Stipend to 100 Orlando Residents

The City of Orlando announced it will provide free vocational training for 100 people through its new BLUEPRINT 2.0 program.

Participants will receive a certificate in their field of interest after successfully completing the program in two to three months.





They’ll also receive a $125 dollar a month stipend to help cover living expenses when taking classes.

City Commissioner Regina Hill says this job assistance will help break the cycle of generational poverty in the community.

“To be able to take advantage of this educational ecosystem that we have already put in place by the partners of Valencia and UCF but coming through the door of a certificate program so they can get immediate, immediate income is very impactful.”

The training will be offered at the Central Florida Urban League Empowerment Zone in Parramore when it opens next month.

Urban League President Glen Gilzean describes the Zone as a one-stop-shop for career assistance.

"Think of it as like this modern day cool Starbucks that’s in the Parramore community that anyone can come and be able to apply for a job, sit down with a CareerSource member, or sit down with our staff learn about financial literacy while simultaneously empowering themselves."

The former version of the BLUEPRINT Program paired residents with construction jobs on city projects.





Wells Fargo donated $75,000 dollars to the program.

