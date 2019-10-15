Fishkind Conversations: Orange County's "Housing For All" Task Force Is Getting It Right...Mostly
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' Housing For All affordable housing task force has released its preliminary recommendations ahead of its November 15th final report to the Orange County Commission.
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston he thinks the task force proposals are focusing on the right thing to help increase affordable housing availability in Central Florida – increasing supply.
