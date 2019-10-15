© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Orange County's "Housing For All" Task Force Is Getting It Right...Mostly

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 15, 2019 at 3:35 AM EDT
Image of apartments courtesy of F. Muhammad via Pixabay
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings' Housing For All affordable housing task force has released its preliminary recommendations ahead of its November 15th final report to the Orange County Commission.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston he thinks the task force proposals are focusing on the right thing to help increase affordable housing availability in Central Florida – increasing supply.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

 

