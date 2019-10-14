© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Task Force Recommends New Water Monitoring Strategy As Toxic Algae Remedy

By Amy Green
Published October 14, 2019 at 10:55 AM EDT
Satellite photograph of Lake Okeechobee from July 2016, showing a large cyanobacteria algae bloom. Image courtesy of NASA
A state task force appointed in response to the toxic algae that gripped Florida last year is recommending a new statewide water monitoring strategy.

The recommendation is one of several from the Blue-Green Algae Task Force after its first five meetings.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed the task force after widespread outbreaks of blue-green algae and red tide that sickened Floridians and left fish and other marine wildlife belly-up.

The task force recommends that a new statewide water monitoring strategy include sampling for environmental data that can be used in future studies on human health.

The task force also recommends a septic system monitoring program that would identify malfunctioning systems that are leaking harmful nutrients into ailing waterways.

Currently nothing requires that septic systems be inspected after installation. Paul Gray of Audubon Florida says that could change in the future.

“I think that the task force said, 'Guys, this is a stream of nutrients that we need to check in on and make sure we’re doing as well as we should be,'" he says.

The task force also calls for better compliance among farmers with requirements aimed at minimizing the harmful effects of fertilizers on waterways.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
