Community Summit Focuses on Women's Health

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 6, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT
Maternal health is just one of the issues that will be discussed by experts at the summit. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
There’s a summit on Monday in Orlando on how women’s health and well-being affect mental health. 

The summit is aimed at issues from access to health care to domestic violence.

Dr. Shannon Schellhammer will discuss maternal health. She says there could be fewer pre-term babies if high-risk mothers get prenatal care.

“Some other communities have tried different things. Like group prenatal care, working with social workers, working with all different avenues of people within the community to help make sure women have a stable home.”

Event coordinator Avani Desai says making women healthier doesn't just help them but also future generations.

"We just thought it was time to discuss women. And again looking through all this data. If you can change the life of a woman, you can change the life of her entire family."

The summit will take place at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies from 8 am to 2 pm Monday, Sept. 9. Learn more.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
