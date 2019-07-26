© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Runway Damage Feared at Orlando Airport from Fuel Spill

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 26, 2019 at 6:38 AM EDT
Neither Norwegian nor Hi-Fly has offered officials a reason the fuel was spilled. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Orlando International Airport officials are closely monitoring their largest runway for signs of permanent damage from a massive fuel spill.

The runway was doused in flammable liquid from a Norwegian Air plane as it landed and taxied toward the terminal on June 29.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the affected area is the size of nearly nine football fields. Airport officials say they expect some of the runway's asphalt will need replacing, which will be costly. They expect to bill the companies involved.

The flight from Orlando to London was being conducted by a leased jet from Hi-Fly of Portugal. The plane developed hydraulic trouble over the Atlantic and returned to Orlando. Neither Norwegian nor Hi-Fly has offered officials a reason the fuel was spilled.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
